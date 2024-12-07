Calendar manufacturers in TN say workers hitting the bottle during workhours, employees refute claim

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It's no surprise that the calendar industry workers get enwrapped in New Year spirit earlier than others. But some seem to have gotten carried away and taken to the bottle much ahead of New Year's Eve. The calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi attribute the slight slump in production this year to the workers' alleged boozing during duty hours. The workers, however, said the manufacturers are making a mountain out of a molehill. "A few men working long hours may have had a drink or two. But it is not a regular practice," one of the workers said.

The calendar manufacturers said they are under immense pressure to complete the 25% pending orders in addition to the huge number of last-minute orders expected to reach them shortly, within less than a month. They said that on top of staff shortage, the alleged alcohol consumption among existing workers during the daytime has led to production setbacks.

Housing around 200 calendar manufacturing units, Sivakasi accounts for up to 85% of calendars in the state. Over one lakh labourers depend on the industry. Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar said over 15 processes, including pre-designing, plate-making, printing, lamination, scoring, polishing, and binding, are involved in the production of a single high-quality daily calendar model, taking 20-30 days to complete.

"Despite releasing the calendar albums in August, most customers place orders only by November, leaving the manufacturers with a tight deadline. Furthermore, the labour shortage exacerbates each passing year. Unlike automated corporate firms, MSME industries like calendar manufacturing units significantly rely on the availability of labourers. We have already received 80% of the order volume that we expected this year. About three-fourths of these orders have been completed, which is a slight slump in the production figures compared to last time. On top of that, we expect a good number of last-minute orders shortly," he said.