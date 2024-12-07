Coast Guard apprehends four Burmese fishers for straying into Indian waters

NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a group of four people from Myanmar on Friday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.
The group said their raft drifted into Indian territory due to cyclonic wind. They were handed over to Coastal Security Group in Nagapattinam for further legal action on Saturday.
According to sources, the Coast Guard led by Deputy Commandant R Ganesh were patrolling in their vessel C-436 near Nagapattinam on Friday. A fishing group from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district venturing in a mechanized boat informed the coast guard that they saw a wooden raft in the Indian waters.
The coast guard initiated a search and located the raft around 36 nautical miles east of Nagapattinam around Friday noon. They found a group of Burmese fishers in the raft and apprehended them.
The Coast Guard took the fishers aboard their vessel and interrogated them. The fishers reportedly spoke in Burmese. They were identified as Win Zaw (43), Kyi Lein (48), Ang San (23) and Than Sor (43) from Bogale in Myanmar.
An official said, "The group said they left for fishing around November 7. They said they drifted from their country's waters into Indian territory due to the cyclone. Preliminary investigation revealed there were no signs of suspicious activity"
The raft on which the fishers travelled was made of bamboo. It lacked engine propulsion and was wind-powered using sails. The coast guard personnel found some provisions in the raft. They suspected that the Burmese group got from a passing fishing boat.
The Coast Guard provided food and water to the Burmese. They also conducted a medical check and found them healthy.
The Coast Guard brought the fishermen and their raft to Nagapattinam Port around midnight. After reaching, the raft was towed near the terminal with the aid of a trawler on Saturday morning.
Commandant Saumay Chandola handed the custody of arrested fishermen to Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group.
Inspector K Ramesh Kumar registered a case at Nagapattinam Marine Police Station under the Maritime Zones Act. The arrested fishers are expected to be produced at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court and likely to be remanded to Central Prison in Puzhal. The investigation is still underway.