Coast Guard apprehends four Burmese fishers for straying into Indian waters

NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a group of four people from Myanmar on Friday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The group said their raft drifted into Indian territory due to cyclonic wind. They were handed over to Coastal Security Group in Nagapattinam for further legal action on Saturday.

According to sources, the Coast Guard led by Deputy Commandant R Ganesh were patrolling in their vessel C-436 near Nagapattinam on Friday. A fishing group from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district venturing in a mechanized boat informed the coast guard that they saw a wooden raft in the Indian waters.

The coast guard initiated a search and located the raft around 36 nautical miles east of Nagapattinam around Friday noon. They found a group of Burmese fishers in the raft and apprehended them.

The Coast Guard took the fishers aboard their vessel and interrogated them. The fishers reportedly spoke in Burmese. They were identified as Win Zaw (43), Kyi Lein (48), Ang San (23) and Than Sor (43) from Bogale in Myanmar.