Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin urges swift action on cyclone relief, several issues in Tamil Nadu

RANIPET: “The Central Government’s allocation of Rs 944 crore as cyclone relief funds for Tamil Nadu was a significant step but insufficient to fully address the damage caused,” said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after a review meeting of government departments in Ranipet and Vellore districts at the district collectorate on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, district collectors, and other officials.

During the review meeting, the Deputy CM expressed concern over several issues in two districts. “The roads in Vellore district are in deplorable condition. Additionally, Vellore and Ranipet rank among the lowest in terms of primary health center performance, which is unacceptable,” he said.

Reviewing the progress, Udhayanidhi directed officials to expedite the remaining work and make the facility operational soon. Highlighting social issues, he pointed out the high incidence of child marriages and teenage pregnancies in both districts. Stressing the Chief Minister’s priorities, he urged officials to focus more on improving health and education in these regions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also inspected the trial run of a wastewater treatment plant at Sarkar Thoppu, part of the Vellore Municipal Corporation Underground Sewerage Phase-II project. Phase I of the project (2008-2015) saw the construction of a 10.28 MLD treatment plant and 48 km of sewerage pipelines at Rs 40.49 crore. Under Phase II, launched in 2016-17 under the AMRUT scheme, 421 km of pipelines and a 50 MLD treatment plant are being constructed at Rs 690.91 crore with Asian Development Bank funding.

Earlier that day, he distributed Kalaignar sports kits to rural sports enthusiasts. Welfare assistance worth Rs 37.79 crore was distributed to 7,165 beneficiaries through various government departments, and sports kits were provided to 288 panchayats in the district. The event was attended by Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, Arakkonam MP Jagathrakshakan, and District Collector Chandrakala.