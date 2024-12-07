Farmers criticise TN government for inadequate compensation, lack of consultation

VILLUPURAM: Farmers accused the state government officials and the elected representatives of being out of touch with ground reality, alleging that the state had decided on the compensation without holding discussions with them.

Farmers are demanding the state announce a uniform relief amount for all food crops based on damage suffered, with some seeking loan waivers, and simplify the eligibility criteria so that small-scale farmers would also receive relief.

“The chief minister, deputy CM, ministers, MLAs -- none of them discussed with the affected farmers the extent of damages, but how did they decide on the relief amount?” asked Villupuram District All Farmers Association president G Kalivardhan. He criticised the state machinery, saying, “Officials just visited select spots, posed for photographs, and left. Not even the collector called us for discussions.”

Minister of Forests K Ponmudy announced on Wednesday that agricultural losses across 80,520 hectares would be compensated.

Farmers are eligible for Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy, Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, and Rs 8,500 for dry crops. Livestock losses will also be compensated, with Rs 37,500 per cow and Rs 300 per poultry bird, according to the statement.

However, farmers questioned the accuracy of these figures, alleging they only accounted for paddy fields. “Other crops have suffered significant damage, but they have not been accounted for,” said Kalivardhan.

Criticising the government’s assessment methods, several farmers called them “vague” and “unreliable”. K Perumal, a farmer from Pillur, said, “The government says relief will be provided for farmers who have suffered over 30% crop damages, but their assessment process is unclear and unjustified.”