Farmers criticise TN government for inadequate compensation, lack of consultation

VILLUPURAM: Farmers accused the state government officials and the elected representatives of being out of touch with ground reality, alleging that the state had decided on the compensation without holding discussions with them.
Farmers are demanding the state announce a uniform relief amount for all food crops based on damage suffered, with some seeking loan waivers, and simplify the eligibility criteria so that small-scale farmers would also receive relief.
“The chief minister, deputy CM, ministers, MLAs -- none of them discussed with the affected farmers the extent of damages, but how did they decide on the relief amount?” asked Villupuram District All Farmers Association president G Kalivardhan. He criticised the state machinery, saying, “Officials just visited select spots, posed for photographs, and left. Not even the collector called us for discussions.”
Minister of Forests K Ponmudy announced on Wednesday that agricultural losses across 80,520 hectares would be compensated.
Farmers are eligible for Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy, Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, and Rs 8,500 for dry crops. Livestock losses will also be compensated, with Rs 37,500 per cow and Rs 300 per poultry bird, according to the statement.
However, farmers questioned the accuracy of these figures, alleging they only accounted for paddy fields. “Other crops have suffered significant damage, but they have not been accounted for,” said Kalivardhan.
Criticising the government’s assessment methods, several farmers called them “vague” and “unreliable”. K Perumal, a farmer from Pillur, said, “The government says relief will be provided for farmers who have suffered over 30% crop damages, but their assessment process is unclear and unjustified.”
Highlighting the additional rules in claiming the compensation, Kalivardhan further said crops in several farmlands, including his own, were completely damaged.
“Farmers, who are unable to immediately inspect their farmlands due to the floods, took photographs of the farmlands, as required by the government to claim relief, only after three to four days. Due to the delay, the damage was not even visible in the photographs. How are we then supposed to claim our loss?” he said.
Further, he accused the government of lacking coordination, saying officials have sought Adangal documents (signed by a VAO) along with the relief form, which would be “highly difficult to obtain” during disasters.
S Madasamy, a farmer from V Sathanur, said his whole field was completely inundated in the rains, and it would take days to dewater. “I’ have taken a crop loan for the Samba cycle. A loan waiver would be a better solution,” he said.