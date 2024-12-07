Farmers in Dharmapuri alarmed as only 12 out of 74 lakes full in Dharmapuri despite Fengal

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri are distraught as only 12 out of the 74 PWD lakes are full even though cyclone Fengal dumped copious rainfall on the district. Farmers blame PWD officials for the situation saying they did not desilt and clean inflow canals to the lakes.

Dharmapuri which lies in the Upper Pennaiyar basin comprises of a total 74 PWD lakes which span over 100 acres. The lakes are crucial for livestock, drinking water and irrigation. Despite the heavy rain caused by Fengal, most of these lakes remain dry leaving farmers concerned.

Poor maintenance and encroachments are factors which hinder storage and urged the administration to take steps to improve storage, said farmers.

J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association, said, “The district received 167 mm of rainfall in three days. On Monday alone Dharmapuri received a total rainfall of 981 mm which is well above the district’s yearly rainfall (average 942 mm). Despite this, only 12 PWD lakes have reached maximum capacity.

For several months, have been petitioning the PWD (WRD) department to take steps to improve canals and clear weed growth to regulate water flow to lakes. But the requests are not answered. Despite the rain, 41 PWD la s remain dry only because of poor maintenance.”

Prathapan added, “It is not only the PWD, the DRDA is also negligent. Of the 546 lakes under the control of DRDA, only 126 lakes are full; another 154 are partially filled. For years Dharmapuri has been facing water shortage and using rain water is the only way to secure water.”

S Chinnasamy, a farmer from Dharmapuri, said, “Most of PWD lake canals are encroached. A district-wide study must be conducted by the revenue department to identify these encroachments and clear them.

Apart from that, the lakes and canals which are filled with overgrowth must be cleaned. Only by clearing encroachments and overgrowth can Dharmapuri get benefit from rains.”

When TNIE reached out to offshore water can flow the upcoming week, and it is possible, for more water to flow into lakes.” Regarding encroachments they said, “Officials are in the process of using revenue department maps to identify and clear encroachments.”