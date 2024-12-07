Fengal gone, but cyclone relief yet to reach transgender persons, tribals in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Four days after Cyclone Fengal devastated the lives of thousands of people in Villupuram district, hundreds of members of transgender and tribal communities have alleged negligence and exclusion from the ongoing relief efforts. Despite widespread distribution of aid in the district, these vulnerable groups claim they have received no assistance from officials.

“We are struggling to find food and clean drinking water especially in the last four days. No official has visited us, nor have we been provided any relief. It feels like we don’t exist,” said P Sindhu (53), a transwoman.

At least 65 people reside in Aiyankovilpattu Pudhu Colony on the outskirts of Villupuram town. Many in the community rely on daily earnings, which have been disrupted due to the cyclone, leaving them in dire financial straits.

Meanwhile, members of Kaatunayakar tribe living in Kanjanur, Thumbur and parts of Gingee, who predominantly live in makeshift huts, have also faced significant losses.

“Our homes are damaged, and we’ve lost our belongings. While relief materials have been distributed in other villages, no one has come to see our condition nor did we receive the food packets that were otherwise served to the rest of the village,” said K Prakash (45), a resident from Thumbur.

Prakash said that his hut was fully destroyed in the rains and his recently built concrete house taking a loan from the bank was also destroyed.

Similarly, over 300 members of Irular tribe living in various settlements across the district complained of lack of relief.

At least 10 families in T Puthupalayam village in Vikravandi taluk said the officials have dismissed their relief on the grounds of living in waterbody encroachment. They said houses just adjacent to their settlements belonging to non-tribal residents were considered patta lands.

These marginalised groups claim to have not received any attention from the officials and any political parties. Community leaders and activists have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to address the issue.

“Relief efforts must be inclusive,” said senior activist Kalyani alias Kalvimani.

When contacted, Collector C Palani said, “We are working round the clock to ensure relief reaches all affected people. If any group has been missed, we will address it immediately.”