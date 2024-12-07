Madras HC confirms punishment against professor for sexually harassing research scholar

MADURAI: A PhD research scholar who was mentally, emotionally and sexually harassed by her research guide six years ago, finally received justice as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld the decision made by the university to discharge the professor from service on compulsory retirement and further ordered the professor to pay Rs 50,000 cost to the scholar.

In a significant step towards ensuring the protection of identity of victims in sexual harassment cases, the court also urged for formulation of standard operating procedures and practice directions by the civil and criminal rules committees of the high court to conceal not just the victim's name, but the names of the perpetrator and the educational institution as well, from case records in the present case and similar cases in future.

"Screening of identity is required as there could always be a possibility of the victim being exploited later if the Court were to hold that the allegations were baseless, and the alleged perpetrator had been named, he or she would suffer and it would be a torturous ordeal to erase the stigma which would have attached to him or her in view of the allegations," the court observed.

Only one original document should contain the full identity details and it should be retained by the Registry in a sealed cover, it added, and directed the Registry to place the suggestion before the chief justice of the high court.

A bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Poornima passed the order on an appeal filed by the research scholar in 2020, against a decision made by a single judge of the court allowing a petition filed by the professor to set aside the punishment imposed on him by the varsity.