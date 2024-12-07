Madras High Court allows EPS & Sasi to be grilled in Kodanad case

CHENNAI: In a significant order in the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, which may have political ramifications, the Madras High Court has permitted examination of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, former close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and six others as defence witnesses in the trial court as they are familiar with the Kodanad bungalow and their examination is vital for bringing out the truth.

Justice P Velmurugan, who passed the order by allowing revision petitions filed by three accused persons in the case, also allowed examination of two of Sasikala’s close relatives — Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran — then Nilgiris district collector P Shankar, then SP Murali Rambah, and two local AIADMK functionaries, Sajeevan and Sunil. The accused persons, D Dheebu, MS Satheesan and A Santhosh Sami, filed the revision petition challenging the April 30, 2021, order of the Nilgiris principal sessions court.

The accused had moved the principal sessions court for summoning EPS, Sasikala and seven others for examining them as defence witnesses as they were well aware of the happenings in the bungalow which was owned by Jayalalithaa. While rejecting the plea, the lower court, however, allowed the examination of Natarajan, the manager of the Kodanad estate.

“In this case, the petitioners have demonstrated valid reasons to examine Edappadi K Palanisami as a defence witness. This examination will assist in properly evaluating the case and enable the court to appreciate both the prosecution’s evidence and the defence’s arguments. Allowing this request will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the case and ensure a just outcome.

Therefore, the application filed by the petitioners cannot be said to be vexatious,” the judge said in the order passed on Friday. Saying that the reasons stated by the counsel for the petitioners are reliable, the judge noted that it is imperative that the truth in the case be brought to light in pursuit of justice and denying the opportunity for both the prosecution and the defence would likely to cause violation of legal principles.

He also stated that the petitioners have shown sufficient reason to examine Sasikala, Elavarasi, VN Sudhakaran and it will help the court to properly appreciate the prosecution’s evidence and substantiate the defence. Referring to examining Shankar and Murali Rambah, the judge said it is crucial to understand why the security arrangements were withdrawn on the date of the incident and to clarify certain facts about the bungalow.