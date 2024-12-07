Pistol, 25 bullets stolen from BSF SI's house near Valliyoor in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A BSF sub-inspector's pistol and 25 bullets were stolen by unidentified miscreants from his house in Samoogarengapuram near Valliyoor. Upon receiving information, the SI came home on Friday and filed a complaint with Radhapuram police, who launched an investigation.

The BSF officer, identified as N Alagu (42), served as a sub-inspector in Punjab. He got a licence to own a firearm in 2010 while he was stationed in Srinagar, sources said.

He purchased a pistol and 30 bullets from a dealer in Madurai in 2019. He used five bullets for testing and kept the remaining 25 bullets in his possession. During a visit to his native village in October, Alagu handed over the pistol, bullets, and a knife to his parents for safekeeping, leaving them in a locked box at home. His parents discovered that their house was broken into and the gun, bullets and knife were missing."

"Upon receiving information, Alagu returned from Amritsar and lodged a complaint with the Radhapuram police, who launched an inquiry in this regard. Another theft was reported in the vicinity during the same period, where a 95-year-old woman's gold earrings were snatched," added sources.