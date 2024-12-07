Tamil Nadu

Rs 3.62L seized from two RTO border checkposts on Salem-Kochi National Highway

The Rs 3.6 lakh unaccounted cash seized from two state border RTO checkposts on the Salem - Kochi national highway
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials seized Rs 3.62 unaccounted cash from RTO checkposts on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near KG Chavadi and booked two on-duty staff members suspecting the money to be bribe on Friday.

Based on a tip-off that the staff at the RTO checkposts were collecting bribes from vehicles violating rules, the DVAC officials led by ADSP Divya conducted checks followed by an investigation at the checkpost.

During the checks, they intercepted a car near the checkpost in which the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of the outgoing checkpost Kumar, and the office assistant of the incoming checkpost Roseline were travelling to Salem and conducting checks.

During the search, they found Rs 3.21 lakh unaccounted cash from Kumar and Rs 38,000 from  Roseline. Another Rs 3,500 were found in a carton box on the sealing table of their office next to the checkposts.

As they did not submit any accounts for the money, the DVAC team seized it. Kumar and Roseline have been booked underthe  Prevention of Corruption Act. 

