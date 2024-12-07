Stone quarries violating norms face heat, drone survey initiated

TIRUNELVELI: Officials from the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation and the Department of Geology and Mining initiated a drone-based survey of all stone quarries operating in the district. The district administration has started taking stringent action against quarries found violating norms.

District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan told TNIE that drone-based surveys had been completed in 29 stone quarries, and inquiries into various violations were underway.

"For minor violations, we are imposing penalties and for major ones, we are taking severe action including closing down the quarry. We have closed Stanley Raja's stone quarry in Kavalkinaru. The survey team is using satellite images to calculate minerals mined in the quarries.

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain is conducting a detailed inquiry into the violations. Based on the reports, further action will be taken. Some quarries have approached the court against the drone-based survey," he said.

"Over 50 stone quarries are functioning in the district. However, after the Adaimithipankulam quarry accident two years ago, quarries came under the district administration's radar. Then district collector V Vishnu imposed heavy penalties and ordered closure of most quarries for widespread violation of norms," sources said.

However, an RTI response obtained by Arappor Iyakkam revealed that then commissioner of geology and mining J Jayakanthan had reduced fine amounts and allowed quarries, which violated norms, to resume operations.

Convener of Arappor Iyakkam Jayaram Venkatesan filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on February 22, and accused Jayakanthan and quarry operators of corruption.

"Stanley Raja's quarry has now been closed for the second time over violations. Former sub-collector C A Rishab's survey found that the quarry had mined an excess of 5,69,470 cubic metres of rough stone and 24,804 cubic metres of gravel beyond permissible limits. Minerals were also mined on government and unlicenced private land. Rishab had imposed a penalty of Rs 28.9 crore, but Jayakanthan reduced it to Rs 2.63 crore and allowed it to continue operations," said Venkatesan.

Earlier, TNIE had reported on the violations in Stanley Raja's quarry on August 29. "Based on TNIE's report, we conducted an inspection and sent a detailed report to the state government," said Karthikeyan.

Venkatesan demanded immediate closure of all quarries violating norms and said that Arappor Iyakkam would approach the court against officials who permitted such quarries to operate.