Tamil Nadu farmers block Kerala vehicles over dam row

THENI: Over 100 farmers staged a road roko at Lower Camp on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Friday, denying entry to Kerala vehicles. They ended their protest after police officials intervened. The farmers condemned the Kerala government for preventing a PWD vehicle from carrying out maintenance work on the baby dam.

On Wednesday, a Tamil Nadu PWD lorry attempting to conduct maintenance work on the baby dam was stopped at Vallakadavu and denied entry to the Mullaiperiyar dam. Following this, farmers across the state expressed their agitation.

Pennycuick, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association coordinator, said, “For the past six years, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been acting against the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

It is condemnable that a PWD vehicle attempting maintenance work on Wednesday was denied entry to the Mullaperiyar dam at Vallakadavu in the Periyar Tiger Reserve. If Kerala continues this behaviour, farmers will not allow any further Kerala vehicles to enter. We urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and find a solution.”

On condition of anonymity, a PWD official said, “For the past six months, we have sent numerous requests to the Kerala government for permission, but they have ignored us. Now, engineers have attempted to enter Mullai Periyar without permission, which created potential law and order issues. Both governments, including the SP and collectors, are involved in resolving the issue.”

He said that on October 16, the Mullai Periyar subcommittee was scheduled to inspect the Mullaperiyar dam, baby dam, shutters, and other areas.