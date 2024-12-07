Tiruchy Corporation's recycling drive in tatters

TIRUCHY: A woman's statue, holding buckets with segregated waste, in a vehicle announcing the importance of recycling is a sight that city residents would have hardly forgotten. All this was done last year by the city corporation as part of the Reduce, Recycle, Reuse (RRR) initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Under the initiative, residents were encouraged to give various recyclable materials, including old clothes, to micro compost centres (MCC). Clothes collected through the initiative were meant to be used for making cloth bags and given to traders or vendors free of cost. TNIE recently conducted an inquiry and ground check to know more about the cloth collected through the initiative and found irregularities.

TNIE first filed an RTI with the corporation enquiring about details of the quantity of clothes collected through the initiative and what was done with them. The public information officer replied, "During the campaign period from May 20, 2023, to May 31, 2023, the corporation collected about two tonnes of clothes. Good clothes were given to the needy, and other clothes were stitched as cloth bags with the help of NGO Saahas. The cloth bags were also distributed by the same agency. The corporation was not directly involved in stitching and distribution of clothes."