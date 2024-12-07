Tiruppur corporation to improve infrastructure in annexed areas

TIRUPPUR: Heeding persistent requests from people, the City Municipal Corporation is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to improve and develop infrastructure in areas annexed with it in 2011 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Tiruppur, a municipality, was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2008. In 2011, third-tier municipalities Velampalayam and Nallur were merged with it. In addition, the village panchayats of Thottipalayam, Andipalayam, Veerapandi, Chettipalayam, Mannarai, Murugampalayam, Neeruperichal, and Muthanampalayam, which were located in the corporation boundaries, were also annexed with it. Following this, the total number of wards in the corporation increased to 60. These wards are divided into four zones.

People and political parties continue to complain that adequate infrastructure facilities have not been established in areas added to the corporation in 2011.

S Selvaraj, Ward 11 councillor, said, “My ward belongs to the then Velampalayam municipality. The UGD system has not yet reached all areas in the ward. In many areas, sewage canals built 20 years ago are now dilapidated.