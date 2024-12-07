Tiruppur corporation to improve infrastructure in annexed areas

TIRUPPUR: Heeding persistent requests from people, the City Municipal Corporation is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to improve and develop infrastructure in areas annexed with it in 2011 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.
Tiruppur, a municipality, was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2008. In 2011, third-tier municipalities Velampalayam and Nallur were merged with it. In addition, the village panchayats of Thottipalayam, Andipalayam, Veerapandi, Chettipalayam, Mannarai, Murugampalayam, Neeruperichal, and Muthanampalayam, which were located in the corporation boundaries, were also annexed with it. Following this, the total number of wards in the corporation increased to 60. These wards are divided into four zones.
People and political parties continue to complain that adequate infrastructure facilities have not been established in areas added to the corporation in 2011.
S Selvaraj, Ward 11 councillor, said, “My ward belongs to the then Velampalayam municipality. The UGD system has not yet reached all areas in the ward. In many areas, sewage canals built 20 years ago are now dilapidated.
There are issues in sewage management at many places.”
“Smart city projects are allotted only to old municipal areas. There is no smart city project in the added areas. That is why we continue to emphasise improving infrastructure facilities in areas newly annexed with the corporation.”
A Vishalakshi, former mayor of Tiruppur Corporation said, “Even after more than 10 years, the newly annexed areas do not have the same infrastructure as the old areas. Additional funds should be allocated to newly added areas to improve infrastructure facilities.”
A senior official of the Tiruppur Corporation said, “Work is underway to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to improve infrastructure facilities in areas which were newly added with the corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, Rs 200 crore has been obtained from the state government for improving infrastructure in the newly added areas in zone three.” He added that the work will commence soon.