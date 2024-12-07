Triple murder: Annamalai lauds TN police, but wants CBI to investigate the case

TIRUPPUR: TN BJP President K Annamalai on Friday said it will write to the Union Home Minister requesting a CBI probe into the triple murder case in Tiruppur.

A couple and their son were beaten to death on November 29 in Semalaigoundanpalayam near Avinashipalayam. On Friday, Annamalai met the family members and offered his condolences.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, “We appreciate the actions of the Tamil Nadu police who have formed 14 special teams to investigate the case. It would be better if an agency that specialises in criminal investigations like the CBI joined in the investigation. We are going to write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this.”

Recalling the murder of four members of a family in Palladam for preventing a gang from drinking liquor on their farmland, Annamalai said “If there is no security for life, people will lose faith in democracy. The culprits should be punished quickly. The Chief Minister should understand this and grant permission to the CBI,” he added.

On a question regarding the controversy surrounding IPS officer Varun Kumar and NTK chief Seeman, he said, “Varun Kumar is my batchmate. Seeman is a prominent political leader in TN and is like a brother to me. So don’t exaggerate this.”