CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said he is striving to create an egalitarian society through social justice and that he will not give space for religious bigotry as long as he is alive.

Though certain sections posed hurdles on the path of the ideals he is treading, Stalin said, he wishes to remind them that Tamil Nadu is the soil of rationalist leader Periyar Ramasamy and nurtures on the principles of the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar.

“Your religious bigotry and casteist ideas will never be fulfilled in the land of Periyar and the state developed on the principles of Ambedkar. You will not be able to succeed as long as this Stalin exists,” Stalin said while flagging off 100 jet rodding trucks for sanitary workers attached to Chennai Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) under the state Government’s Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme for entrepreneurs from the SC/ST community.

Quoting Ambedkar, Stalin said the oppressed people should achieve development in all aspects, including politics and economy. That is true liberation, he said.

“As far as I am concerned, rather than call you sanitation workers, I should say that you are pure-hearted workers. My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of you,” he said.

He said as part of the initiative, jointly carried out by the municipal administration and Water Supply department and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), a monthly income of Rs 50,000 will be ensured for the sanitary worker-turned-entrepreneurs for a period of seven years. Under the scheme, sanitary workers are encouraged to own and operate the jet rodders for CMWSSB for which they are to be paid Rs 17.5 per metre by the board on a seven-year contract basis. They are expected clear a minimum of 500 metres a day.

Speaking to TNIE, Nalla Soundararajan, South India president of DICCI said while 100 vehicles were flagged off on Friday, 113 others are being prepared for distribution soon.

“While the subsidy under the Annal Ambedkar scheme is usually 35%, the state government has specially subsidised nearly 45% for this initiative. For the remaining investment, bank loans would be facilitated,” he said.

Stalin recollected former CM M Karunanidhi’s efforts to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar. He said the DMK government has been taking the tradition forward.

(With agency inputs)