CB-CID arrests agent linked to cyber slavery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police have arrested a middleman from West Bengal, who has been identified as an important link in the cyber slavery case involving trafficking of several Indians to scam compounds in Laos, an official release said.

The accused Shankar Sarkar (33), liased with Chennai-based agents Abdul Kadher and Syed to send nine people from Tamil Nadu to Laos in 2024, collected $1,000 for immigration clearance from the victims, the release said. Sarkar was working as a technician for Taniyan Group and Jinlong Group, two Chinese companies, from 2022-24 in a scamming compound in Laos. Incidentally, he had landed there after Chennai-based agents Kadher and Shoba promised to send him to Serbia as a kitchen helper, for which he paid Rs 3 lakh.