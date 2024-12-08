Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Climate Park

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Centenary Climate Park was opened by Chief Minister M K Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat on Saturday.

The park, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore on 16 acres near Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, has facilities including an archaeological interpretation centre, moats, rainwater ponds, elevated walkways, a museum, and a sculpture garden.

Apart from this, the omni bus parking facility in Mudichur and a Medical Clinic at the Koyambedu market complex were also inaugurated at the event. The parking facility at Mudichur, located around 7 km from KCBT, was developed at Rs 42.7 crore and spread on five acres. It is designed to accommodate up to 150 buses.

The medical clinic at Koyambedu Market Complex, renovated at Rs 1 crore, aims to provide essential medical services to over 1 lakh daily visitors, traders, and workers.