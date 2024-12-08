Dhobi Ghat impractical, say laundry workers in Tamil Nadu's Srirangam

TIRUCHY: Over 200 laundry workers living at Srirangam are not excited about the Tiruchy corporation's plan to construct a 'Dhobi Ghat', an exclusive washing arena for them.

The corporation recently sanctioned about Rs 56 lakh for constructing the facility at a vacant space behind the Science Park in Srirangam in order to enable the launderers to do their work without any hindrance during the rainy season. However, the laundry workers in Srirangam are of the view that it would not be of much help to them.

"There are over 200 laundry workers; if they have to work there, the corporation has to fix some schedule. It is impossible to come up with a schedule for all the laundry workers. Only a few people are likely to use that space. If the space is meant to let us carry on with work during the rainy season, where would we dry the washed clothes?" wondered Panchami, a laundry worker who has been in Srirangam for over 20 years.

"We usually hang the washed clothes on the banks of the Kollidam River. If we use the space coming up near Science Park, we have to travel almost 2 km with wet clothes to put them on the banks to get dried. Who is going to do it? ," said Rajagopal, another laundry worker.