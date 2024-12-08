Motorists want bus stop near Ukkadam flyover exit relocated

COIMBATORE: Motorists and commuters navigating the Ukkadam flyover have voiced growing frustration against buses halting near the exit opposite to Ukkadam police station, causing significant traffic disruptions. The buses, which frequently stop to pick up and drop off passengers at this congested spot, blocks the pathway for road users attempting to turn left towards Oppanakara Street.

The situation has resulted in a bottleneck, with vehicles piling up during peak hours. Motorists have called for immediate action to relocate the bus stop to alleviate chaos near the exit ramp. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is also planning to establish a bus terminus on land near the ramp.

“Every day, it is a task for us to navigate this stretch,” said M Gokul, a commuter who uses the flyover regularly. “The buses stop blocking the exit, leaving no room for other vehicles to pass through. This causes delays and makes the area prone to accidents.” Another motorist, Meena Prasad, echoed these concerns. “It is not only about convenience, but also safety. Vehicles exiting the flyover are forced to stop suddenly when they spot stopped buses. This could easily cause rear-end collisions.”

Road users argue that a designated bus stop a short distance away from the flyover exit would ensure smoother traffic flow. Local authorities have been urged to address the issue by relocating the bus stop and enforcing strict regulations.

G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore told TNIE, “It’s the police , TNSTC and CCMC who need to regularise and address such issues. We shall inform concerned officials about this.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I shall discuss the matter with the collector and try to shift the bus stop. Once the Ukkadam bus terminus is established on the land nearby, such issues will be resolved.”