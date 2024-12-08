Tiruppur farmers want to be part of panel to curb PAP water theft

TIRUPPUR: Farmers from Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) irrigation areas have demanded officials to include them in the joint action committee set up to prevent water theft in PAP.

P Velusamy, PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement president, said, “We continue to fight against water theft in the PAP scheme because we are at the tail-end of PAP. Due to this, we are constantly facing water shortages for irrigation. All farmers will get more water than their requirement only when water theft is eliminated in PAP. WRD told us that water theft is likely to occur at around 3,000 locations in PAP but as far as we know it is likely to be twice that. However, a joint action committee comprising the revenue, water resources, TNEB, and police departments has been formed to prevent theft under the leadership of the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO).”

He added, “In Tiruppur, there are committees headed by Udumalaipet, Dharapuram, and Tiruppur RDOs and there are subcommittees under those committees. However, these committees do not take appropriate measures to prevent water theft. Therefore, farmers should be included in these committees. Otherwise, local irrigation committee presidents should at least be included.”

“We can detect water theft and overdrawing in canals. This will help authorities. Officers in the committee do not patrol at night but farmers can do that. This will put an end to water theft,” he further said.

R Vijayamohan, A Nagoor Village PAP Water Users Association president, said, “Due to political pressures, the joint action committee was unable to prevent water theft. This is why we urge the government to include us in the joint action committee. However, this has remained a request.”

A senior WRD official for PAP, said, “The joint action committee continues to take action to prevent water theft. In this, there is a possibility of including local irrigation committee presidents in the committee because they are elected functionaries. However, the district collector has the authority to make a decision in this.”

T Christuraj, Collector told TNIE, “There is no provision to include farmers in this committee. However, they can patrol with a joint action committee and no one will stop them.”