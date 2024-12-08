TN didn't secure permit for taking PWD vehicle to Mullai Periyar, says Periyar Tiger Reserve official

THENI: The PWD vehicle from Tamil Nadu was denied entry to the Mullai Periyar dam area to conduct maintenance work as the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Department had not secured prior permission from the Minor Irrigation Department in Idukki district, said Periyar Tiger Reserve Additional Field Director Suresh Babu.

He told TNIE that this permit was necessary to travel on the pathway, which comes under the Periyar Tiger Reserve limits, leading to the reservoir. Sources said that as per an order of the Supreme Court and the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the Tamil Nadu government's PWD department is solely responsible for the safety of Mullai Periyar dam.

On December 4, a PWD lorry carrying two loads of M Sand from TN was blocked at the Vallakadavu check post in Kerala citing the lack of a permit. The lorry has been remaining at the check post since then. Speaking to TNIE on request of anonymity, an official from PWD department said that a letter in this regard was sent to the Kerala forest department on October 22. However, the Deputy Director of Periyar Tiger Reserve did not respond to the letter.

"As per the Dam Safety Act, the officials who are in charge of the dam's maintenance are solely responsible for the reservoir. If any unpleasant incident occurs, the officer concerned will be punished under section 41 (b). Similarly, if anyone prevents the discharge of official duty at the dam, they will also be punished under section 42," he pointed out.