VCK cadre fume over Aadhav Arjuna’s comments

CHENNAI: VCK cadre and senior functionaries seem to be fuming over the recent comments of party’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and have strongly appealed to the leadership to take stringent action against him.

The remarks made by Arjuna on Friday at a book launch event, organised by his outfit Voice of Commons and Vikatan Publications in which TVK president Vijay was the chief guest, which were strongly critical of VCK’s ally DMK was the matter of heated discussions amidst the cadre and functionaries at the party’s headquarters on Saturday, where another book event was organised.

Almost all the cadre and functionaries TNIE spoke to expressed dissatisfaction that Arjuna was undermining party’s unity, ideology and the leadership of party president Thol Thirumavalavan.

Many were seen urging senior leaders to take action against him.

They accused Arjuna of making comments against the stance of the party and Thirumavalavan.

They particularly took exception to Arjuna’s comment on Friday that Vijay was a new ideological leader.

They also criticised Arjuna inviting Vijay to Melavalavu and Vengaivayal. They further accused Arjuna of projecting an impression that a section of VCK cadre were with him.

Party insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that Arjuna’s behaviour contradicted Thirumavalavan’s efforts to maintain stability within the DMK alliance and VCK’s credibility as a party driven by principles rather than political expediency. They emphasised the importance of party discipline.

Senior functionaries confirmed widespread dissatisfaction and anticipated that the leadership would address the issue promptly.