Who is CM by birth? We’re elected by people: Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

VELLORE: In his response to VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s take on ‘dynasty politics’ that had paved the way for heated debates in political circles, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asked, “Who is CM by birth? Here, we are elected by the people. Democracy prevails in Tamil Nadu. That individual (Arjuna) has spoken without even basic knowledge.”

Arjuna was sharing the dias with actor-turned-politician Vijay during the launch of a book on BR Ambedkar - when he said “a chief minister should not be elected based on his birth, and the state must be ruled by leaders with ideologies”.

While distributing sports kits in Katpadi in Vellore on Saturday, Udhayanidhi also responded to Vijay’s statement that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had stayed away from the book launch owing to pressure from the allies. The deputy chief minister said, “I haven’t been following cinema-related news.”