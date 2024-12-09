1.3 lakh women removed from Tamil Nadu’s monthly aid scheme

CHENNAI: About 1.27 lakh women beneficiaries have been removed from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, which was launched in September last year.

While the majority of them were removed due to being dead, a small number were disqualified for reasons such as family members purchasing vehicles like cars or jeeps, acquiring land, securing government jobs or filing income tax returns that exceed the prescribed annual income limit of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Following updation, the total number of beneficiaries under the KMUT scheme - as of October 31 - has dropped to 1.14 crore from 1.15 crore previously, as per official data obtained by TNIE through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Unlike pensioners from state and union governments, women heads of families receiving the `1,000 cash assistance under the scheme are not required to submit life certificates every 12 months.