Central team inspects cyclone-affected areas in Puducherry, Cuddalore

CUDDALORE/PUDUCHERRY: A multi-disciplinary team led by Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday inspected the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Cuddalore district.

The team inspected areas including Pakandai, Melpattampakkam, Alagiyanatham, Kundu Uppalavadi, Kandakkadu, and Gnanamedu. The members took note of breached riverbanks, submerged agricultural land and damaged roads. The team also reviewed repair works on river embankments and roads.

A review meeting was later held at the collectorate. In a statement, officials said floods had affected 150 villages in Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurinjipadi, resulting in breaches at 1,108 locations along rivers, canals and ponds. Relief camps housed 24,377 displaced people and food was provided to 314,512 people.

Essential relief kits were distributed to 63,825 people. Special medical camps treated 26,247 people to prevent disease outbreaks, while veterinary care camps attended to 39,194 cattle heads.