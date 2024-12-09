Central team inspects cyclone-affected areas in Puducherry, Cuddalore

CUDDALORE/PUDUCHERRY: A multi-disciplinary team led by Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday inspected the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Cuddalore district.
The team inspected areas including Pakandai, Melpattampakkam, Alagiyanatham, Kundu Uppalavadi, Kandakkadu, and Gnanamedu. The members took note of breached riverbanks, submerged agricultural land and damaged roads. The team also reviewed repair works on river embankments and roads.
A review meeting was later held at the collectorate. In a statement, officials said floods had affected 150 villages in Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurinjipadi, resulting in breaches at 1,108 locations along rivers, canals and ponds. Relief camps housed 24,377 displaced people and food was provided to 314,512 people.
Essential relief kits were distributed to 63,825 people. Special medical camps treated 26,247 people to prevent disease outbreaks, while veterinary care camps attended to 39,194 cattle heads.
After completing inspection in Cuddalore, the team arrived in Puducherry. The team began inspection at the Bahour substation. Subsequently, the team split into two groups to survey various affected areas.
One group conducted assessments in Bahour taluk, covering locations such as Mulloadai, Komandanmedu, Periya Arasurkuppam, Kuruvinatham, Soriyankuppam, Irulansandhai, Sitheri, Karaiyambuthur and Panayadikuppam.
The other group focused on Puducherry taluk, inspecting sites including TN Palayam Irular Colony, Malattar Bridge, Idayarpalayam Bridge, flood-hit residential areas in NR Nagar and the Nonankuppam riverbank.
The team also visited the Marappalam substation, Thengaithittu fishing harbour, Uppanar canal, Odiyansalai PHC and Vaithikuppam beach.
Following the inspections, the central team met Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the Assembly. The chief minister presented a detailed report on the extent of damage.
During the visit to TN Palayam, residents protested, expressing frustration over the lack of official visit to their village earlier. Collector A Kulothungan assured them that immediate steps would be taken to address their grievances. The central team members were escorted safely with police protection. The central team later met Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas.