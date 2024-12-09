College, principal booked for forging documents of law student in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arraigned an Andhra Pradesh college, its then principal and correspondent as an accused in the case pertaining to forged documents submitted by a retired railway guard turned advocate for enrolment in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2019, according to the chargesheet filed before a Chennai court.
The probe by GCP’s Central Crime Branch found that Basava Rama Tarakam Memorial Law College (SBTRM) in Kadapa had issued the bonafide certificate that stated the accused, B Vipin, had attended 80% of the classes, which was based on fraudulent details entered in the attendance register.
Vipin had allegedly paid Rs 25,000 to two advocates Ulaganthan and Mohan Doss in October 2019 based on an assurance of an enrolment in the bar council by influencing committee members. This was nine months after the Bar had rejected his enrolment as he had completed his law degree from 2015-18 when he was working as a guard in the Southern Railway.
Vipin took voluntary retirement on May 20, 2017. In November 2019, Vipin approached the Bar again where an attempt to pay a bribe to the council was made, after which the then secretary Rajakumar filed a police complaint.
The case was registered by GCP in November 2019, and a special court in Chennai last week dismissed the discharge petitions filed by Vipin and then principal Himavantha Kumar. Charges have been framed under sections for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy under IPC, and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for attempting to bribe a public official. The investigation has conclusively established the role of Vipin and Kumar in the crime, CCB said before the court.
Timeline of events
Jan 2019: Vipin approaches Bar Council for enrolment, is rejected as he got law degree while working in Railways
Oct 2019: Vipin allegedly pays `25,000 to two advocates who promise enrolment
Nov 2019: Bar Council secretary files complaint after Vipin attempts to bribe him; two advocates & principal of college arrested
Nov 2024: Trial court dismisses discharge petition filed by Vipin and principal