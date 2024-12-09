College, principal booked for forging documents of law student in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arraigned an Andhra Pradesh college, its then principal and correspondent as an accused in the case pertaining to forged documents submitted by a retired railway guard turned advocate for enrolment in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2019, according to the chargesheet filed before a Chennai court.

The probe by GCP’s Central Crime Branch found that Basava Rama Tarakam Memorial Law College (SBTRM) in Kadapa had issued the bonafide certificate that stated the accused, B Vipin, had attended 80% of the classes, which was based on fraudulent details entered in the attendance register.

Vipin had allegedly paid Rs 25,000 to two advocates Ulaganthan and Mohan Doss in October 2019 based on an assurance of an enrolment in the bar council by influencing committee members. This was nine months after the Bar had rejected his enrolment as he had completed his law degree from 2015-18 when he was working as a guard in the Southern Railway.