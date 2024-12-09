District police issues traffic regulations, safety guidelines for Maha Ratham procession in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district police have issued a set of detailed traffic regulations and safety guidelines for the smooth conduct of the Maha Ratham procession, scheduled for Tuesday as part of the Karthigai Maha Deepam festival.
The Maha Ratham (Chariot) procession is a key event of the Karthigai Maha Deepam festival, drawing thousands of devotees to Tiruvannamalai every year.
Key traffic restrictions include a ban on vehicles entering streets leading to the procession route on the Mada streets, such as Asaliamman Temple Street and Pey Gopuram 3rd Street, Pey Gopuram Main Road, Kosamadai Street. Parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on Mada Streets is prohibited. Police said that violators will face fines and vehicle removal.
The police also cautioned devotees against throwing objects like coins or bottles towards the chariot during the procession, climbing nearby buildings for viewing, or taking selfies from unsafe locations. To prevent theft and loss, devotees have been advised to secure valuables such as mobile phones and jewelry.
Devotees are strictly warned against collecting money under false pretenses, or using loudspeakers that cause inconvenience. Temporary shops and vendors have been instructed to refrain from activities that disrupt the procession.
Special police patrols and CCTV surveillance will monitor the procession route to ensure compliance. The public is urged to report suspicious individuals or activities to nearby police officers immediately.
Police have also banned unlicensed food distribution and instructed authorised organisations to carry out such activities only in designated areas. Devotees performing rituals such as breaking sugarcane or lighting camphor have been advised to avoid doing so on procession routes.