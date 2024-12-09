District police issues traffic regulations, safety guidelines for Maha Ratham procession in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district police have issued a set of detailed traffic regulations and safety guidelines for the smooth conduct of the Maha Ratham procession, scheduled for Tuesday as part of the Karthigai Maha Deepam festival.

The Maha Ratham (Chariot) procession is a key event of the Karthigai Maha Deepam festival, drawing thousands of devotees to Tiruvannamalai every year.

Key traffic restrictions include a ban on vehicles entering streets leading to the procession route on the Mada streets, such as Asaliamman Temple Street and Pey Gopuram 3rd Street, Pey Gopuram Main Road, Kosamadai Street. Parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on Mada Streets is prohibited. Police said that violators will face fines and vehicle removal.

The police also cautioned devotees against throwing objects like coins or bottles towards the chariot during the procession, climbing nearby buildings for viewing, or taking selfies from unsafe locations. To prevent theft and loss, devotees have been advised to secure valuables such as mobile phones and jewelry.