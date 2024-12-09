‘Don’t make PG teachers oversee Ennum Ezhuthum’

CHENNAI: PG teachers in government schools have opposed their appointment as field investigators for the assessment of ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme saying that they are already burdened with non-academic work. Further, their area of expertise is not elementary education.

PG teachers highlighted that they are already responsible for conducting practical examinations for Classes 11 and 12, providing additional coaching for competitive exams, offering career guidance under ‘Nan Mudhalvan’ scheme and facilitating the implementation of ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’ schemes.

In this situation, the SCERT has directed them to act as field investigators for the third-party assessment of the foundational literacy programme of the government.