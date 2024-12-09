‘Don’t make PG teachers oversee Ennum Ezhuthum’

CHENNAI: PG teachers in government schools have opposed their appointment as field investigators for the assessment of ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme saying that they are already burdened with non-academic work. Further, their area of expertise is not elementary education.
PG teachers highlighted that they are already responsible for conducting practical examinations for Classes 11 and 12, providing additional coaching for competitive exams, offering career guidance under ‘Nan Mudhalvan’ scheme and facilitating the implementation of ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’ schemes.
In this situation, the SCERT has directed them to act as field investigators for the third-party assessment of the foundational literacy programme of the government.
“We are not against implementing schemes for students’ welfare. But, it would be more appropriate to engage block educational officers (BEOs) or middle school headmasters, who are already familiar with the scheme, to oversee the assessment,” said P Anbazhagan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers’ Association.
He further suggested that if the government wants individuals with the qualifications of PG teachers for this role, they should first be appointed as BEOs before assigning such responsibilities. The association, in a statement, also said that they would be forced to protest demanding the department to let them teach and engage the students if the order is not withdrawn.
It may be noted that the department in September 2023, also appointed PG teachers to oversee the assessment of the same programme. However, following opposition, this order was withdrawn.