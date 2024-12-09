Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal to deepen, bring heavy rain to coastal, delta districts

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify within the next 24 hours.

The system is expected to bring rains to delta districts, Chennai, and its surrounding areas starting Tuesday. It is likely to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, around December 11, said the RMC.

The centre has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, and on Thursday for Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

Besides, heavy rains are likely in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesday.