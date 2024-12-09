Madurai AIIMS: NTP issued to L&T Ltd, estimated time of project completion is 33 months, says RTI reply

MADURAI: In a first-of-its-kind of RTI response, the Central Public Information Officer-cum-Administrative Officer of Madurai AIIMS said the construction contract's Notice To Proceed (NTP) has been issued to Larsen & Toubro Ltd of Chennai and the estimated time of project completion is 33 months.



Citing the RTI response, RTI activist Pandiraja on Sunday said that the construction works of AIIMS are in progress. The works to construct Academic Block, Nursing College, UG hostel, PG hostel, nursing student hostel, dining hall, OPD block, ID block and service zones 1, 2 and 3 are in progress (phase I), and it accounts for 60% of the total works. The construction contract has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd, Chennai and its contract value is estimated as Rs 1118.35 crore (excluding GST). The NTP was issued to L&T Ltd on May 22, 2024, and the estimated time of project completion is 33 months, he said.



Pandiraja further said that as per the response, the hospital building and infectious disease block will be around 1,16,945 sq m; Ayush block will be 2,443 sq m, teaching block 34,242 sq m, auditorium 5,071 sq m, mortuary 1,790 sq m, among others, totaling 2,18,927 sq m. Though the construction has been delayed, Madurai AIIMS is expected to be opened for public by February 2027, he said.



It may be noted that the announcement for AIIMS came in February 2015, the location for the facility was chosen in June 2018, ministry approval was granted in December 2018, the foundation stone laid in January 2019, the land was handed over to central government in November 2020, and the loan agreement was signed in March 2021.