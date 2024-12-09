Madurai Bench of Madras HC criticises govt's lethargy in filing appeal, refuses relief in getting back govt land

MADURAI: Criticising the lackadaisical approach of government officials in managing legal proceedings, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by the commissionerate of land administration against a single judge's order directing the authorities to reclassify and grant patta to a woman for a 1.1 acre land in Kanniyakumari district.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete noted that through the above appeal, the government was indirectly trying to challenge a civil suit decree passed b Kuzhithurai sub court in favour of the woman - Mary Isabella - in 1997.

The government had failed to file an appeal against the said decree and had belatedly approached the Kanniyakumari district court in 2009 seeking to condone the delay of over 11 years.

Ironically, the government had cited the 2004 Tsunami as one of the reasons for the delay, though the civil suit decree had been passed as early as in 1997 and there was no connection between the two events, the judges noted, adding that the said application was also dismissed by the district court.



"It is concerning that the law officers representing the state have endorsed such an application in the grounds of this writ appeal, which undermines the integrity of legal processes. It is unfortunate, and remains incomprehensible how the state has chosen to file this appeal, effectively seeking to convert this court into an appellate forum to challenge a decree passed by the civil court," the judges observed.