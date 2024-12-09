Off the cuff | Pushpa mania

A city police officer caused a stir by attending a screening of ‘Pushpa 2’ at a local cinema while on duty Saturday night. His choice of transport? His official police vehicle, naturally.

Nellai Commissioner in-charge Pa Moorthi, in the midst of reviewing law and order, found himself unable to contact the officer. It soon transpired that the officer was engrossed in the cinematic world of ‘Pushpa Raj.’

While the incident raised a few eyebrows, it also served as a lighthearted reminder that even those upholding the law sometimes find themselves captivated by the allure of the silver screen.

A washout of an excuse

Remember those cosy blankets on your AC train journeys? Turns out, they might be cosier than you thought - cosier with the grime of countless passengers past!

TNIE exposed this hygiene horror show on October 21, revealing that Indian Railways treats blankets to a spa day roughly once a month. Parliament even got in on the action, giving the Railways a good dressing down. Southern Railway, in a desperate bid to save face, issued a press release that went spectacularly wrong.

“We’ve totally upped our laundry game!” they declared, helpfully adding that back in the Stone Ages (2010), blankets got a wash every 3 months! Passengers were horrified, railway groups erupted in laughter, and even senior officials admitted the release did more harm than good. Perhaps they should stick to running trains and leave the PR to professionals.

Next time you snuggle up in a train blanket, you might want to pack a hazmat suit.