PMK leader Ramadoss criticises Tamil Nadu government’s handling of flood relief efforts

CUDDALORE: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of flood relief efforts, alleging unfair distribution of relief funds and negligence in preemptive measures.

Speaking at a free medical camp organised by the PMK for flood-affected residents in Kandakadu village on Sunday, Anbumani pointed out discrepancies in relief distribution and raised concerns over governance.

“Flood-affected residents in Chennai’s high-rise buildings receive Rs 6,000 in relief, but in northern districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and others, only Rs 2,000 is provided,” he said. Anbumani further questioned why residents in northern districts were treated differently.

“Are the people in these districts less deserving? Is there a special status for those in Chennai ?” he asked.

He further criticised the relief amount of Rs 2,000 as insufficient. “This amount won’t even cover cleaning costs for a house, let alone compensate for damaged household items,” he said.