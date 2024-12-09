PMK leader Ramadoss criticises Tamil Nadu government’s handling of flood relief efforts

CUDDALORE: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of flood relief efforts, alleging unfair distribution of relief funds and negligence in preemptive measures.
Speaking at a free medical camp organised by the PMK for flood-affected residents in Kandakadu village on Sunday, Anbumani pointed out discrepancies in relief distribution and raised concerns over governance.
“Flood-affected residents in Chennai’s high-rise buildings receive Rs 6,000 in relief, but in northern districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and others, only Rs 2,000 is provided,” he said. Anbumani further questioned why residents in northern districts were treated differently.
“Are the people in these districts less deserving? Is there a special status for those in Chennai ?” he asked.
He further criticised the relief amount of Rs 2,000 as insufficient. “This amount won’t even cover cleaning costs for a house, let alone compensate for damaged household items,” he said.
Anbumani alleged that the government failed to provide timely warnings before releasing water from the Sathanur Dam. “Residents should have been informed at least five hours before releasing water. The lack of notice resulted in severe damage to properties. The government must take full responsibility for these losses,” he said.
He accused DMK local branch secretaries of conducting flood damage assessments as a tactic to skim funds. “If relief funds come, they take commissions before distributing the remaining amount,” he alleged.
Highlighting the inefficiencies in dam management, Anbumani stated that the Chief Minister’s traditional practice of dam water release decisions is flawed. “This is a technical issue and should be left to officials, not politicians,” he said.
Anbumani alleged that over 4,000 acres of agricultural land in Cuddalore have been destroyed due to sand deposits from the Thenpennai River. “These lands are now unusable, and the government has not announced any compensation for the affected farmers,” he said.
Commenting on public outrage against Minister Ponmudi, Anbumani said, “Throwing mud at any individual, whether it is a minister or anyone else, is wrong. However, the government must understand the anger of the people. Filing cases against them is also unjust.”