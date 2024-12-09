‘Regulate property transfer of people in old-age homes’

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore-based consumer forum, Citizens’ Voice, urged the government to regulate norms to transfer property rights owned by senior citizens in old age homes.

In a seminar conducted by the forum on ‘Senior Living Communities: Challenges & Triumphs’ on Sunday, they said several private administrations that run communities for senior citizens violate norms while transferring the property of their inmates after their demise. Former judge of Madras High Court S Baskaran inaugurated the seminar.

C M Jayaraman, Citizens’ Voice president, said, “Coimbatore has become a hot spot for senior citizens living in communities in view of good weather, good connectivity, health care, cultural heritage, etc.”

He added as there is no proper set of rules laid down by authorities for the smooth functioning of senior citizens living in communities, after their demise, administration of these by private organisations, do not transfer or hand over their property to their heirs.

He further pointed out that as there are no proper norms in the social welfare department on senior citizens’ homes, the government should regulate the procedures on old age homes.