Residents protest closure of 60-year-old primary school in Tamil Nadu's Chinna Veerampattinam

PUDUCHERRY: Residents of Chinna Veerampattinam, a fishing village under the Manaveli constituency, protested against the closure of a government primary school that has been operating for over 60 years.

Villagers demanded that the school, which currently has 14 students enrolled, remain operational at its current location, with a new building constructed after demolishing the old one.

The Education Department had instructed parents to transfer students to a school in Odaiveli, over one kilometre away, citing the deteriorating condition of the school building. A notice to this effect was pasted on the school premises on Saturday evening, which led to discontent among the residents.

Over 100 villagers, including parents, staged a protest near the school, erecting tents on the road on Sunday. They urged the government to conduct classes in a nearby community hall temporarily.

“No meeting or proper message was shared with parents or the local village panchayat. Officials pasted a notice and asked students to attend school in Odaiveli from Monday. One teacher was already transferred, and the remaining teachers were also instructed to follow these orders,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.