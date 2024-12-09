Residents protest closure of 60-year-old primary school in Tamil Nadu's Chinna Veerampattinam

PUDUCHERRY: Residents of Chinna Veerampattinam, a fishing village under the Manaveli constituency, protested against the closure of a government primary school that has been operating for over 60 years.
Villagers demanded that the school, which currently has 14 students enrolled, remain operational at its current location, with a new building constructed after demolishing the old one.
The Education Department had instructed parents to transfer students to a school in Odaiveli, over one kilometre away, citing the deteriorating condition of the school building. A notice to this effect was pasted on the school premises on Saturday evening, which led to discontent among the residents.
Over 100 villagers, including parents, staged a protest near the school, erecting tents on the road on Sunday. They urged the government to conduct classes in a nearby community hall temporarily.
“No meeting or proper message was shared with parents or the local village panchayat. Officials pasted a notice and asked students to attend school in Odaiveli from Monday. One teacher was already transferred, and the remaining teachers were also instructed to follow these orders,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Following the protest, education department officials visited the site and assured the villagers that the school building would be inspected, and the matter would be reported to higher authorities for further action. Officials also agreed to conduct classes temporarily in the community hall. The protesters dispersed after the assurance.
A senior official from the Education Department stated, “The old building will be demolished soon, and measures will be taken to construct a new one. The weak building and low student enrollment are the reasons for the temporary shift of students to a nearby school.”
Congress alleges conspiracy behind closure plan
Meanwhile, MP and president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee V Vaithilingam issued a press release criticising the decision. “The primary school in Chinna Veerampattinam has been functioning for decades, providing education to local children.
Despite the building being usable, the government suddenly announced plans to demolish it and merge it with another school over one kilometre away in Odaiveli,” he said.
He alleged, “There are claims that this decision is linked to plans to issue licences for a restobar in the area, which is currently prohibited due to the school’s presence. This move by the BJP-NRC government is anti-people and anti-student.”
He further said, “The Congress demands the continuation of the school at its current location. The government should prioritise public welfare and ensure no new liquor outlets are established in the area.”