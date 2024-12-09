School building dilapidated, classes held in Anganwadi in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Arulanantham village have requested the education department officials to provide a safer Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) as the current PUPS is in a dilapidated condition and the children have been taking shelter in a nearby Anganwadi centre as well as a temple
The current PUPS of Arulanantham village in Madakkal panchayat has a total strength of 37 students of which 17 are boys and 20 are girls. As it was constructed four decades ago, it is in a dilapidated condition and is frequently visited by snakes.
Madhesh, a resident of Arulanantham village, told TNIE, “For the past three months our school children are seen studying at the anganwadi centre as well as the Mariyamman temple premises. Sometimes, they are also seen taking shelter under a tree in front of the temple. As the Anganwadi centre does not accommodate all the 37 students, they study within and outside the temple.”
He added, “As we asked the rural development department officials about the construction of the new PUPS building, we did not get a proper response on when the work will be started. The anganwadi centre is also not safe for the children because it is surrounded by bushes and plants and there are chances of snakes coming in frequently.”
PUPS headmaster P Rajendran told TNIE that he informed about the issue to the School Education Department as well as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department and then transferred the children to the anganwadi. As the anganwadi is small, it could only accommodate students from Classes 1 to 3, and the remaining students of Classes 4 and 5 were moved inside the temple premises.
He added, “The transfer took place during the first week of September due to frequent visits by snakes, and only a month ago the students were allowed to sit inside the temple premises. Sometimes the snakes entered the classrooms from the damaged tiled roof.”
A Muniraj, Chief Education Officer (in charge), told TNIE that he would take the matter to the Rural Development Department and would inspect the school soon.
When TNIE contacted Thalli Block Development Officer, Rajesh, he said that repair and restoration works are under process. The students will stay in ICDS centres until the works are complete.
When pointed out that some students are studying inside the temple premises and there is no sign of any repair and restoration work in the school, he assured to check into the matter.
An ICDS official said that an anganwadi centre at Arulnatham is a mini-centre that has the strength of 15 children.