School building dilapidated, classes held in Anganwadi in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Arulanantham village have requested the education department officials to provide a safer Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) as the current PUPS is in a dilapidated condition and the children have been taking shelter in a nearby Anganwadi centre as well as a temple

The current PUPS of Arulanantham village in Madakkal panchayat has a total strength of 37 students of which 17 are boys and 20 are girls. As it was constructed four decades ago, it is in a dilapidated condition and is frequently visited by snakes.

Madhesh, a resident of Arulanantham village, told TNIE, “For the past three months our school children are seen studying at the anganwadi centre as well as the Mariyamman temple premises. Sometimes, they are also seen taking shelter under a tree in front of the temple. As the Anganwadi centre does not accommodate all the 37 students, they study within and outside the temple.”

He added, “As we asked the rural development department officials about the construction of the new PUPS building, we did not get a proper response on when the work will be started. The anganwadi centre is also not safe for the children because it is surrounded by bushes and plants and there are chances of snakes coming in frequently.”