Special camp conducted to provide benefits to former workers of Manjolai tea estate in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A special camp was organised in Manjolai Hills on Saturday to extend rehabilitation benefits to former tea estate workers in the wake of an order of the Madras High Court.

The camp was aimed at helping workers access schemes, including housing, loan, education, livelihood assistance, and documentation services.

As many as 141 workers have already availed themselves of full compensation package, housing and other benefits and applications from 22 more workers are under process.

The residents were given options to apply for housing under ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme in their native place or for the already-constructed apartments in Reddiarpatti and Manimuthar, officials said.

“Around 65 families are residing in the hills. Some workers who left for their native places collected the applications during the camp. The Manimuthar town panchayat administration is actively working to provide basic amenities like drinking water and sanitation to the remaining families. The workers can also submit their applications at the Manimuthar town panchayat office,” the administration said.