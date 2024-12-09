Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inaugurate renovated Vaikom Periyar memorial on December 12

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will be inaugurating the renovated memorial-cum-library for social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Vaikom, Kerala, to mark the centenary of the Vaikom struggle, in the presence of his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on December 12.

Senior ministers from Stalin’s cabinet and officials will take part in this event. On behalf of the Kerala government, ministers Saji Cherian and VN Vasavan will be attending this event. The Periyar memorial-cum-library in Vaikom has been renovated at a cost of Rs 8.14 crore.

An official release explained in detail what forced the Vaikom struggle 100 years ago. Vaikom was part of the princely state of Travancore in 1924 and the government offices and courts were located around the Mahadeva temple in that town.