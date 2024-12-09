Tamil Nadu guest lecturers to move apex court against DCE for refusal of salary hike

CHENNAI: Challenging the state’s decision to not hike the monthly salary of guest lecturers from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, Tamil Nadu All Government UGC-qualified Guest Lecturers Association has decided to move the Supreme Court in this regard soon.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education E Sundaravalli, in a recent circular, mentioned that guest lecturers appointed by principals cannot be paid the University Grants Commission (UGC)-prescribed honorarium of Rs 1,500 per lecture, amounting to a maximum of Rs 50,000 a month, as they have not been appointed as per the UGC norms.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), in the circular, said that as per the UGC norms guest lecturers should be appointed through a selection committee headed either by the vice-chancellor concerned or their nominee. However, guest lecturers in state government colleges were being appointed only by respective principals, the DCE said.