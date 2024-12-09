Tamil Nadu guest lecturers to move apex court against DCE for refusal of salary hike

CHENNAI: Challenging the state’s decision to not hike the monthly salary of guest lecturers from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, Tamil Nadu All Government UGC-qualified Guest Lecturers Association has decided to move the Supreme Court in this regard soon.
Commissioner of Collegiate Education E Sundaravalli, in a recent circular, mentioned that guest lecturers appointed by principals cannot be paid the University Grants Commission (UGC)-prescribed honorarium of Rs 1,500 per lecture, amounting to a maximum of Rs 50,000 a month, as they have not been appointed as per the UGC norms.
The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), in the circular, said that as per the UGC norms guest lecturers should be appointed through a selection committee headed either by the vice-chancellor concerned or their nominee. However, guest lecturers in state government colleges were being appointed only by respective principals, the DCE said.
Two days ago, minister Govi Chezhiaan claimed the UGC had not released annual funds of Rs 40 crore since 2017, due to which the state hasn’t been able to cover the salary expenses of guest lecturers.
V Thangaraj, president of the association, objecting to the contradictory statements, said, “It shows that they’re deliberately ignoring our issues. We will file a contempt case in the Madras High Court against the government and will also move the Supreme Court,” he said.
Previously, hearing petitions filed by guest lecturers on the same, the high court had asked the state to clarify its stand by November 30, following which the DCE issued the circular. The court had said the lecturers would be able to seek legal remedy only if the Commissioner of Collegiate Education decides as to whether the UGC-prescribed honorarium could be paid to them or not.