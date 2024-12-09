Tamil Nadu may adopt PPP model to run dialysis units

TIRUNELVELI: The state government may adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model like Telangana for running haemodialysis units. The National Health Mission (NHM)-Tamil Nadu recently formed a 20-member expert committee to develop a comprehensive policy-driven road map for implementing haemodialysis services.

According to the proceedings of mission director Dr A Arun Thamburaj, the expert committee will study and document the best practices available under government and PPP models for haemodialysis units and also analyse the financial aspects of operationalising dialysis services under the model.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for December 12, and the panel will submit its final report, containing actionable recommendations, on December 25.

The committee is supposed to develop a robust framework to implement the hub-and-spoke model for dialysis services with a centralised monitoring system on the lines of Telangana to ensure that patients in remote areas can benefit from these services through a decentralised yet connected network.