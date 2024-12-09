VCK panel discusses action to be taken against deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna

MADURAI: With VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks kicking up a political storm, party president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party’s high-level committee had discussed the issue and its decision would be revealed soon.

Speaking to media persons at the Madurai airport on Sunday, Thirumavalavan said Arjuna is among the 10 deputy general secretaries of the party.

“If any of the deputy general secretaries act against the party’s norms, the norm is for the issue to be discussed by the high-level committee and action will be taken based on this. If any non-Dalit member is involved in anti-party activities, action will be taken against them irrespective of their position,” he said.

“My decision on not to participate in the book release event was communicated a few days after TVK founder Vijay’s conference at Vikravandi. Even if I share the dais with Vijay and we do not indulge in any political discussions, there are a few people who are ready to cook up stories and create confusion.”

Stating that there is no need for a new alliance, the VCK chief said his party is being targeted by the AIADMK and the BJP to break the DMK-led alliance.