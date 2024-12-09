Vijay criticising DMK because he is afraid: Minister S Muthusamy

ERODE: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay is afraid of DMK, said TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy in Erode on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “Actor Vijay has started a party and expresses his opinions. As far as DMK is concerned, we are strong. We have proven this in the Lok Sabha elections and will prove this in the 2026 Assembly elections. If political parties are criticising DMK, it means they are afraid of us. TVK president Vijay is criticising DMK, it means he is afraid of us.”

Responding to a question regarding PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss’ charge that the quantum of relief announced for people in rain-affected districts is less, the Minister said, “The Chief Minister is doing what is necessary for people affected.

The government has provided them with all necessary items. Some people blame this without noticing it. The central government should not discriminate in allocating funds to the state. It should provide funds requested by the Chief Minister,” he added.

Further, he said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Erode on December 19 and 20. He will participate in a meeting with party executives on December 19 and a welfare assistance distribution ceremony the next day. He will also launch several new projects.”