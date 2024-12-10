Six months & counting, 30K yet to be paid for cleaning school loos in rural areas across TN

COIMBATORE: Over 30,000 sanitary workers who clean toilets in government schools in rural areas across the state have not been paid salary for more than six months in this academic year allegedly because the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj stopped releasing funds.

According to sources, many school headmasters and teachers give them money by spending from their pockets.

K Solachi (55) of Thiyagarajapuram at Sankarapuram block in Kallakurichi district told TNIE she has been working at the middle school in the village for more than 10 years. “During last academic year, out of 12 months, the panchayat paid salary for only six months. Rs 9,000 salary for the remaining six months was not paid. I have been meeting officers frequently regarding this, but to no avail. Since the beginning of this academic year, I have not been paid salary. I have to get Rs 18,000 for 12 months,” she said.

She said without salary, she could not meet food and medical expenses and eats noon meal at school.

Like Solachi, around 30,000 sanitary workers are facing this situation across the state. K Thirupathi, an activist in Kallakurichi told TNIE that despite appealing about this issue, the officers of the rural department did not address it.

“A meagre sum of Rs 1,000 is given to workers in primary schools which is not enough to live with dignity. The government should increase the salary to at least Rs 5,000,” he said.