Erode man sets four-year-old son on fire, arrested

ERODE: Erode North police arrested a man on Monday for setting his four-year-old son on fire over a family dispute on Sunday. The child sustained 76% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Thirumalaiselvan (32), a native of Madurai residing at Andikadu near Manickampalayam in Erode.

Police said, “Thirumalaiselvan, a car driver and labourer, was living with his wife Sukanya (23), daughter Omisha (7) and son Nikhil (4), in Madurai. He was an alcoholic and frequently harassed his wife over suspicions of an affair.”

Due to this, Sukanya took her kids and moved to her parents’ house in Erode a month ago. Thirumalaiselvan went to Erode two weeks ago and assured Sukanya’s parents that he would stop drinking and take care of the family, and brought the kids to Madurai, police said.

Following this, on Sunday, Thirumalaiselvan went to Erode again with his children and asked his wife to move back with him. Upon her refusal, Thirumalaiselvan allegedly took a bottle of petrol he had brought along, poured it on his wife and children, and attempted to set them on fire. Although Sukanya and Omisha managed to flee, Nikhil was set ablaze, police added.

Hearing his screams, the neighbours doused the flames and rushed the boy to the Erode Government Hospital. On Monday, he was shifted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, they added.

Thirumalaiselvan was later arrested by Erode North police. Further probe is on.