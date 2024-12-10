Gudalur forest division officials to upload tiger sightings on mobile app

NILGIRIS: Similar to the practice followed in tiger reserves, Gudalur forest division officials have started monitoring wild animals, including tigers, and registering their details using the M-stripe app from December 1. Forest officials in Nilgiris and Erode divisions are currently using the app to record presence of wild animals and flora in the respective districts.

Tigers and other animals are monitored and their presence is recorded in the M-stripe app as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines in tiger reserves. Gudalur forest division is located adjacent to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the app will help the department to identify the number of tigers that roam within the division, sources said.

A total of 27 Android phones have been provided to the field-level staff. The phones were bought with funds sanctioned for protecting tigers in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) with the support of field director Kirubakaran.

“Training has been given to the field-level staff on recording the details about tigers - whether they are male or female, along with the GPS location, etc during their regular patrolling across the six forest ranges of the division. Not only tigers, we will also record all animals, including spotted deer, sambar deer, gaur, etc. Once in two weeks or a month, we will analyse data from the app which will help us know how effective the patrolling has been carried out,” said N. Venkatesh Prabhu, DFO of Gudalur forest division, who launched the facility in Erode when he served there.

The Gudalur division has 27 forest beats. The new method of patrolling will be helpful to find out which ares the staff did not cover and helps to strengthen steps to ensure free movement of tigers and other animals. It may be recalled that a tiger got trapped in a snare and died at Chelukkady on November 27.

“We will also upload details if new plant species is spotted, scat sightings, felled trees, etc, in the app. From January, we will give a rolling trophy on a monthly basis to staff of the forest beat who record more animals by patrolling in more area and use the app effectively,” the DFO said.