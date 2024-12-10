Local bodies in Tamil Nadu to levy 10 per cent tax for entertainment shows

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday tabled a bill in the Assembly to amend the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017.
The proposed amendment aims to empower local bodies to levy a 10% entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, and other events conducted by any institution, including educational institutions, where an admission fee is charged.
According to the bill, this is applicable for events for which persons are required to make payments for admission by way of tickets or contributions or subscriptions or any other charges collected in any manner. The institutions that are now taxable under this are educational institutions or companies, societies, clubs or any other association of persons.
At present, there is no enabling provision for the levy and collection of entertainment tax in such cases. The bill was introduced by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.
The move is expected to bring concerts and similar events under the purview of the 2017 Act which enables local bodies to levy and collect tax on entertainment and amusements specified in the Act.
Meenakshi temple’s consecration in a year
Chennai: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday told the Assembly that the consecration of Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple would be conducted within a year, i.e., by December next. As many as 63 renovation works are going on in the temple. Minister said this while responding to a query from AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju. The minister also said renovation of historical Veeravasantharayar Mandapam, which was gutted in fire in 2018, requires 25-foot-long stone pillars.
Rs 3,531 cr supplementary estimates presented
Chennai: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday presented the first supplementary estimates to the tune of Rs 3,531 crore on various counts for 2024-25. Key allocations include additional loss funding grant to the TN Power Distribution Corporation Limited (Rs 1,634.86 cr); and to TN Transport Development Finance Corporation to settle terminal benefits due to retired and voluntary retired staff of transport undertakings and to enhance contingency fund.
House condoles death of 15 former members, leaders
Chennai: Assembly condoled death of 15 past members and nine leaders. Speaker Appavu read out their obituary references. The leaders include former CMs of West Bengal and Puducherry - Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and MDR Ramachandran respectively; Gen. S Padmanabhan, former Army Chief; CPM leader Sitaram Yechury; industrialist Ratan Tata, former Chief Secretary to TN P Shankar; Archbishop of ECI Church Ezra Sargunam, R Sampanthan, Tamil SL leader and Murasoli Selvam, senior journalist.
Stalin releases book on MK’s House speeches
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin released a book titled ‘Sattamandra Nayakar Kalaignar’, a compilation of important speeches of the late leader M Karunanidhi delivered in the state Assembly, and the government resolutions moved by him. Minister Duraimurugan received the first copy in the presence of Speaker M Appavu. Stalin presented cash prizes to the students who won oratory contests on achievements of Karunanidhi through the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Bill passed for amending Private Universities Act
Chennai: The Assembly on Monday passed a bill to amend Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, in order to include eight private universities into the Schedule of the Act. These eight universities were not fully aligned with the UGC Act and Regulations. “The amendment was necessitated as UGC had asked the state government to establish the universities through a separate Act, or through amendments to the existing state government Act,” said a higher education official.
Licence process for hostels to be simplified
Chennai: The Social Welfare Department introduced a bill in the Assembly to simplify the process of granting, altering and surrendering licences under TN Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act. Licences will be auto-generated on online portal if applicants submit the required permits from relevant departments, including building stability and fire safety approvals. Fee for issuing licence has been hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.