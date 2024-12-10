Local bodies in Tamil Nadu to levy 10 per cent tax for entertainment shows

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday tabled a bill in the Assembly to amend the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017.

The proposed amendment aims to empower local bodies to levy a 10% entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, and other events conducted by any institution, including educational institutions, where an admission fee is charged.

According to the bill, this is applicable for events for which persons are required to make payments for admission by way of tickets or contributions or subscriptions or any other charges collected in any manner. The institutions that are now taxable under this are educational institutions or companies, societies, clubs or any other association of persons.

At present, there is no enabling provision for the levy and collection of entertainment tax in such cases. The bill was introduced by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

The move is expected to bring concerts and similar events under the purview of the 2017 Act which enables local bodies to levy and collect tax on entertainment and amusements specified in the Act.

Meenakshi temple’s consecration in a year

Chennai: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday told the Assembly that the consecration of Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple would be conducted within a year, i.e., by December next. As many as 63 renovation works are going on in the temple. Minister said this while responding to a query from AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju. The minister also said renovation of historical Veeravasantharayar Mandapam, which was gutted in fire in 2018, requires 25-foot-long stone pillars.