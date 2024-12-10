Palacode residents urge police to intensify patrolling on NH 844

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode say several motorists are driving vehicles on the wrong side of the NH 844 between Palacode and Hosur and urged police to intensify patrolling to prevent accidents. The Adhiyamankottai-Palacode- Hosur road (NH844) was opened three months ago. Since then over 11 fatalities had occurred on the road.

In most cases, the drivers did not follow rules of the road. Since then Palacode police had been raising awareness among people living in the area. Despite this, heavy vehicles and cars can be seen frequently moving on the wrong side of the road.

Speaking to TNIE, P Arumugam said, “ One of the key issues with the NH 844 is vehicles approaching the road from the wrong side. Most trucks and cars travel on the wrong side to conserve fuel. The drivers do not use the service road or intersections to cross the road.

So oncoming drivers and traffic are confused by this. The RTO and police must intervene.” R Manivel, a driver from Dharmapuri said, “Usually in the highway a car would approximately travel about speed ave 80kmph. At this time, if one fails to adhere to the rules and jumps in front of a car or truck, it is impossible to control the vehicle.

This is extremely dangerous if ignored. Hence police and RTO must impose strict fines and cases to offenders.” A police officer in Palacode said they have improved vigilance in the road and are conducting programme to to raise awareness on traffic rules and road safety. “We urge drivers to adhere to the rules or severe fines will be imposed,” he added.