Restore one-way traffic on Mill Road in Coimbatore: Motorists

COIMBATORE: Motorists and activists urge police to restore one-way system on Mill Road, saying the stretch is narrow and witnesses traffic snarls frequently.

The road was earlier a one-way with vehicles proceeding towards Avinashi Road from RS Puram on DB Road allowed to turn left into it at Sukrawarpettai. Similarly, vehicles from Poo Market on Mettupalayam Road could turn left into the road. The left turns were closed by police which put motorists in difficulty.

Also, the stretch from Marakkadai junction to Sukrawarpettai junction was made a two-way. Due to this, traffic congestion increased on Mill Road, Oppanakara Street and Lingappa Chetty Street increased.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist, told TNIE, “The earlier system was beneficial for everyone as traffic flow was smooth. But after police made it a two -way, two years ago. it’s been nothing but chaos on Mill Road. Since vehicles are not allowed to turn left into Mill Road to take Avinashi Road, motorists travel via Brooke Bond Road and this creates a bottleneck. Since the road can’t be widened, police must look at alternatives to ease traffic flow.”

“Vehicles proceeding towards Thadagam Road, RS Puram and Mettupalayam Road can be allowed to turn left and diverted via Sukrawarpettai Road like earlier. This way, there will be even flow of vehicles on the road. It’s a headache for people who live in Sukrawarpettai or Edayar Street. Instead of taking just one left turn from DB Road to reach their homes, they have to take a detour via Telugu Brahmin Street,” he added.

A senior traffic police official said, “Turning left towards Mill Road from Mettupalayam Road and DB Road has not been allowed for a long time. It’s a very narrow road and we can’t allow vehicles to turn left. Since many commercial establishments have mushroomed in the area, the stretch has become more busy. Only during Covid-19, vehicles were allowed without any restrictions due to less number of vehicles. The same can’t be followed now.”