Tasmac staff urge minister to fix glitchy billing system

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union (AITUC) has urged Electricity and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji to resolve issues related to the QR code-based billing system implemented on a pilot basis in Tasmac outlets in select districts. They also condemned an official circular issued by Tasmac, which allegedly accused employees of manipulation.

TNIE, on December 2, had reported on issues with the QR code-based billing equipment at these Tasmac outlets.

In an email to the minister, the union’s state president and former MLA N Periyasamy, along with general secretary T Dhanasekaran, highlighted the challenges faced by employees in districts like Ramanathapuram, Arakkonam (Ranipet), Kancheepuram and others where the new billing system is operational.

The union pointed out that the sales statistics sent to employees via text messages often differ from the figures recorded in the system. “Instead of addressing the root cause of these discrepancies, the Tasmac administration has issued a circular accusing employees of manipulation and imposing penalties, including a fine of 50% of the amount falling short, along with 18% GST,” the union stated.

The union further urged the minister to withdraw the circular, which they termed ‘anti-employee’, and to intervene directly to resolve the issue.